How to get the Hawkmoon Exotic Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

The Hawkmoon exotic hand cannon is an original from the first Destiny game and has returned in Destiny 2. Initially, it appeared in the quest Loose Thy Talons when Crow made his first appearance in the game. Now, the quest is no longer available, but you can still go out of your way to acquire the Hawkmoon hand cannon, and it might be a bit easier for you to do so than it used to be. This guide covers how to get the Hawkmoon exotic in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Hawkmoon in Destiny 2

The only way to find the Hawkmoon in Destiny 2, beyond having completed the Loose Thy Talons during Season of the Hunt, is to make your way towards Xur. He will have it on his vendor, and you can choose to purchase it from his store. Xur will have a random perk on the Hawkmoon, which will determine if you want to buy it from him or not. Some of the better perks for this weapon include Opening Shot, Moving Target, Surplus, Eye of the Storm, and several others. You will want to visit Xur at least once a week when he appears to see if the Hawkmoon has a perk you want to add to your collection.

Unfortunately, Xur moves around every Friday. He appears at a specific location from Friday to Tuesday and disappears when the Destiny 2 servers go through the weekly reset. He will then reappear with a random inventory with new exotics, weapons, and armor sets for you to purchase. We recommend keeping track of him and trying to find Xur before the weekend ends to add any exotics you might not already have or purchase ones with better rolls than you’ve already acquired.