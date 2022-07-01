Where is Xur today, and what is he selling in Destiny 2? – July 1, 2022

Xur shows up in Destiny 2 every Friday. He does this to try and sell us the latest Exotic wares he has found in the void, and also to remind us that he only works on weekends. What he does during the week, nobody knows, but we assume it involves trying to figure out what he should try to sell us the following week. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to find Xur, and what he’s selling in Destiny 2.

Where Is Xur

This week you can find Xur at the Watcher’s Grave on Nessus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What Is Xur Selling

As always, Xur is selling one Exotic weapon and a piece of Exotic armor for each class. He is also selling some Legendary Gear.

Exotics

Name Type MOB RES REC DIS INT STR Total Lord of Wolves Exotic Shotgun Celestial Nighthawk Hunter Helmet 3 27 2 16 16 2 66 An Insurmountable Skullfort Titan Helmet 8 17 9 2 2 28 66 Crown of Tempests Warlock Helmet 7 9 13 16 13 2 60

Legendary Weapons

All Legendary Weapons cost 50 Shards and 1000 Glimmer.

Enigma’s Draw Sidearm Zen Moment and Demolitionist Cold Denial Pulse Rifle Killing Wind and Multikill Clip Farewell Sidearm Heating Up and Thresh Seventh Seraph CQC-12 Shotgun Quickdraw and SHield Disorient Deafeninig Whisper Grenade Launcher Ambitious Assassin and Auto-Loading Holster Falling Guillotine Sword Balanced Guard, Relentless Strikes, and Whirlwind Blade The Third Axiom Pulse Rifle Slideshot, Sympathetic Arsenal, and Vanguard’s Vindication

Legendary Armor

This week’s Legendary Armor is the Braytech set for each Guardian class. These armor sets are randomly rolled and will cost 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmer per piece.