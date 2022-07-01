Where is Xur today, and what is he selling in Destiny 2? – July 1, 2022

What does Xur have to offer you today?

Destiny 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Xur shows up in Destiny 2 every Friday. He does this to try and sell us the latest Exotic wares he has found in the void, and also to remind us that he only works on weekends. What he does during the week, nobody knows, but we assume it involves trying to figure out what he should try to sell us the following week. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to find Xur, and what he’s selling in Destiny 2.

Where Is Xur

This week you can find Xur at the Watcher’s Grave on Nessus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What Is Xur Selling

As always, Xur is selling one Exotic weapon and a piece of Exotic armor for each class. He is also selling some Legendary Gear.

Exotics

NameTypeMOBRESRECDISINTSTRTotal
Lord of WolvesExotic Shotgun
Celestial NighthawkHunter Helmet32721616266
An Insurmountable SkullfortTitan Helmet8179222866
Crown of TempestsWarlock Helmet79131613260

Legendary Weapons

All Legendary Weapons cost 50 Shards and 1000 Glimmer.

Enigma’s DrawSidearmZen Moment and Demolitionist
Cold DenialPulse RifleKilling Wind and Multikill Clip
FarewellSidearmHeating Up and Thresh
Seventh Seraph CQC-12ShotgunQuickdraw and SHield Disorient
Deafeninig WhisperGrenade LauncherAmbitious Assassin and Auto-Loading Holster
Falling GuillotineSwordBalanced Guard, Relentless Strikes, and Whirlwind Blade
The Third AxiomPulse RifleSlideshot, Sympathetic Arsenal, and Vanguard’s Vindication

Legendary Armor

This week’s Legendary Armor is the Braytech set for each Guardian class. These armor sets are randomly rolled and will cost 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmer per piece.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved