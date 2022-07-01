Where is Xur today, and what is he selling in Destiny 2? – July 1, 2022
What does Xur have to offer you today?
Xur shows up in Destiny 2 every Friday. He does this to try and sell us the latest Exotic wares he has found in the void, and also to remind us that he only works on weekends. What he does during the week, nobody knows, but we assume it involves trying to figure out what he should try to sell us the following week. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to find Xur, and what he’s selling in Destiny 2.
Where Is Xur
This week you can find Xur at the Watcher’s Grave on Nessus.
What Is Xur Selling
As always, Xur is selling one Exotic weapon and a piece of Exotic armor for each class. He is also selling some Legendary Gear.
Exotics
|Name
|Type
|MOB
|RES
|REC
|DIS
|INT
|STR
|Total
|Lord of Wolves
|Exotic Shotgun
|Celestial Nighthawk
|Hunter Helmet
|3
|27
|2
|16
|16
|2
|66
|An Insurmountable Skullfort
|Titan Helmet
|8
|17
|9
|2
|2
|28
|66
|Crown of Tempests
|Warlock Helmet
|7
|9
|13
|16
|13
|2
|60
Legendary Weapons
All Legendary Weapons cost 50 Shards and 1000 Glimmer.
|Enigma’s Draw
|Sidearm
|Zen Moment and Demolitionist
|Cold Denial
|Pulse Rifle
|Killing Wind and Multikill Clip
|Farewell
|Sidearm
|Heating Up and Thresh
|Seventh Seraph CQC-12
|Shotgun
|Quickdraw and SHield Disorient
|Deafeninig Whisper
|Grenade Launcher
|Ambitious Assassin and Auto-Loading Holster
|Falling Guillotine
|Sword
|Balanced Guard, Relentless Strikes, and Whirlwind Blade
|The Third Axiom
|Pulse Rifle
|Slideshot, Sympathetic Arsenal, and Vanguard’s Vindication
Legendary Armor
This week’s Legendary Armor is the Braytech set for each Guardian class. These armor sets are randomly rolled and will cost 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmer per piece.