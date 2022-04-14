How to get the Head of the Snake legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Become the ruler of the hydras with the Head of the Snake armor. Enemies will live in fear of your companions. This armor is great for those who love to use hydra companions. There are many weapons like the Snake Stick that spawn hydras when you attack or even when you reload. This armor periodically teleports your hydra companions next to you. It also makes it so your hydra companions stick around longer each time you get a kill. Here is how you can get the Head of the Snake legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Like all of the armors in Wonderlands, the Head of the Snake armor is considered to be a world drop. This means that it has a chance of dropping from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources count as almost anything that can drop loot, making it difficult to find specific legendary items. Luckily, there is an area you can farm this armor. Unfortunately, you will have to progress through the campaign for a little while before you can start farming it.

To farm the Head of the Snake armor, you will need to progress through the campaign far enough to reach the Sunfang Oasis. This area can be found in the final section of the Overworld after completing the Karnok’s Wall area. Once you reach this location, you will need to complete the side quest titled, The Ditcher. You will fight Salissa at the end of this quest. This boss can be a bit difficult but easy to complete if you bring both shock and fire elemental weapons. You can easily farm this boss after beating her by traveling to the Chestward Locks fast travel point and taking the lift up to the arena. As always, we recommend raising your Loot Luck stat before farming for legendary items. This can be done by collecting the Lucky Dice around the world and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G. If you have completed the campaign, you can also raise your Chaos Level to give yourself increased odds of getting legendary items.