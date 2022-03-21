How to get The Imagined skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There are a handful of new faces to meet in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, but there isn’t one with as much swagger and humor as The Imagined. This character is a part of the Seven who leads the charge against the evil IO faction and can be met at one of the game’s Seven Outposts. Although, players can also obtain her skin to use all their own. Here’s how you can become The Imagined.

The Imagined skin is exclusive to Chapter 3 Season 2’s Battle Pass, so she won’t be available in the Item Shop at any point. She is set on Page 4 for nine Battle Stars and requires that you unlock all other cosmetics on the page before owning her skin. But, that isn’t the only The Imagined skin in the pass. It also features her Combat Elite skin style which has her sporting one of the iconic Seven helmets.

If you manage to complete the Battle Pass, you will also have the opportunity to unlock her Legendary Viridian style in the Bonus Reward menu in the Battle Pass tab. Considering it is arguably the best style of hers, this cosmetic will cost you a steeper 20 Battle Stars.

