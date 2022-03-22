How to get the Inescapable Frenzy incantation in Elden Ring

You may have gone through the Frenzied Village or come across frenzied foes and witnessed enemies shoot large yellow streaks from their eyes. Inescapable Frenzy is a version of that ability where you grab your foe and fire the yellow beams directly into their eyes. Unfortunately, this powerful spell only works on tarnished and humanoid foes. Here is how you can get the Inescapable Frenzy incantation in Elden Ring.

To obtain this incantation, you first need to make your way into the Capital City by gathering two Great Runes and defeating the Draconic Tree Sentinel boss that blocks the entrance. Once inside, head to the base of the giant dragon statue. Instead of climbing the dragon’s wing, go under the dragon statue to the area at the bottom of the stairs. Locate the well and go down it to enter the sewers.

In the sewers, you are going to be going through and defeating Mohg, The Omen. He is the boss that awaits you when you reach the Forsaken Depths Sit of Grace. After he is defeated, attack the altar that he was standing in front of at the start of the fight. This will make the altar move and reveal a new passageway. Follow the passageway down to a room with a far drop and multiple wooden beams spanning the fall. Drop down the wooden beams to the bottom one before transitioning to the coffins sticking out of the walls. Use these to keep falling. Pay attention, close to the bottom is an item on a coffin. That item is the incantation you are looking for.