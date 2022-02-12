How to get the Inhibitor inside the Houndfield Electrical Station in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

When you’re inside the Houndfield Electrical Station in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’re likely to persistently hear a “Inhibitor Container detected” message, but despite searching all over the inside of the Houndfield Electrical Station you could easily find no such Inhibitor Container, even using your Survivor Sense. There is a reason you can’t find the Inhibitor Container inside the Houndfield Electrical Station — it isn’t inside it.

The Houndfield Electrical Station Inhibitor is actually just outside the Houndfield Electrical Station. Find it in the river to the right (on the north side) of the main entrance. The river is actually your best way into the Houndfield Electric Station, using the path laid out by the long yellow pipes. But a little further north of the pipes you’ll find the Inhibitor Container under the water. It’s difficult to see down there, especially at night, so use your GRE Key to help locate it. Fortunately, it’s not locked, so you don’t have to hold your breath while trying to pick the lock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Why the Inhibitor notification pings when you’re inside the Houndfield Electrical Station and not necessarily when you’re by the river, we do not know. It could be a bug or a glitch — one of many Techland is working on and has promised to fix as soon as possible.