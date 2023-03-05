Leeroy Jenkins from World of Warcraft is widely recognized as one of the first official memes in the gaming world. It has spawned a lot of parodies, and can even be used as a term to describe someone who rushes off with little regard for the gravity of a situation. Blizzard thought it funny to implement a way for players to gain the notorious Paladin’s last name as a title, though over the years the method of obtaining it has changed, and it also has become somewhat buggy. Here is all the information you need to know about obtaining the Jenkins title in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How to get the Jenkins title in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Let’s start out by explaining what could possibly stop you from getting the Jenkins title in World of Warcraft’s latest expansion. Currently, there is a bug that sometimes fails to trigger the achievement even when doing everything right. Blizzard is aware of the issue, and asks that you open a ticket should you find yourself in this situation.

On top of this, the method getting the title involves a class that has a resurrection ability. However, the newest class, Evoker, still cannot seem to resurrect leeroy Jenkins even though they have a resurrection ability.

How to complete the Leeeeeeeeeeeeeroy…? achievement in WoW: Dragonflight

With those two stipulations out of the way, here is the easiest way to get the Jenkins title in World of Warcraft.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Leeeeeeeeeeeeeroy…? achievement is done inside the Upper Blackrock Spire dungeon in World of Warcraft. It is located in the Blackrock Mountain nestled between Searing Gorge and the Burning Steppes.

Related: How to get the Temperamental Skyclaw from Zon’Wogi in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

You will need to be one of the following classes to start the achievement, or take one along with you:

Priest

Paladin

Druid

Shaman

Monk

Kill everything you see up to and including first boss, Orebender Gor’ashan. When you enter the room with second boss, Kyrak, kill everything here including the boss. After, ressurect Leeroy by right clicking on him. He will talk for a few moments and eventually a timer will pop up called Chicken Time. Make sure you see this before you leave Leeroy.

Head further into the dungeon making sure to kill everything along the way.

Keep going until you reach the room before the bridge to the fourth boss, Ragewing the Untamed. Kill both of the guards guarding the bridge, but not the boss himself.

Related: How to get the Frightened Kodo mount in World of Warcraft

Head into the room opposite the bridge. This is the Son of the Beast room. Kill everything in here, including the whelps in cages. Loot the boss, and sit tight until the Chicken Timer runs out, or run back to Leeroy to escort him if you so desire.

He will yell, “Alright chums, I’m back! Let’s do this! Leeroooooy… Jenkins!” before rushing off to the Sons of the Beast room from his original location. When he reaches the room, he will loot the boss, talk a bit, and then you should receive the achievement, the Jenkins title reward, and him as a follower for your Warlords of Draenor garrison.