How to get the La Petite Mort grenade launcher in Far Cry 6

Want some more firepower in Far Cry 6? Well, La Petite Mort grenade launcher might be your ticket to absolute destruction of the FND forces. But you’ll need to complete a treasure hunt to get the unique launcher. Hopefully, the time spent today will be worth it.

To first receive the treasure hunt mission, you’ll need to head to the Barrial region on the eastern side of the map. It’s rank 10, so be aware it may be tough to get La Petite Mort grenade launcher early on in Far Cry 6. Stick to the road on the eastern side of Barrial and you’ll find San Rafael Hospice. It’s northeast of the Oku Creed Checkpoint. Once you’re in the vicinity, a black dot with a white exclamation mark should show up on your mini-map. You’ll find a letter left by the side of a stairway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You now have the location of the treasure hunt. It is indicated on your map with a purple diamond emblem. It is south of the San Rafael Hospice and east of the Oku Creed Checkpoint. You’ll have to go down a hill near a beach. This is where you’ll discover Calavera Cave, which you can enter. Read the note on the steering wheel and start the mission.

Break the wood to enter inside the abandoned tourist destination. You’ll find a locked room on your left with your booty. You’ll have to find another way around, matey. Instead, go up the stairs, and on the top, you’ll need to grapple on a rock above you. Ascend your way up. Now, hike your way through the mountainous landscape and go down the stairs on the right back into the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find a not-so-dead end. On the right, there’s a small room with metal to be found but directly in front of the stairs, there is wood blocking your way. Attack it to make it fall away. Once you go down another set of stairs, you’ll find the metal path broken. Carefully, jump from platform to platform to make your way down close to a wrecked pirate ship. If you follow the main path, you’ll find that the rocks are blocking your path. There is a solution to this. Grapple onto the ship’s sails and swing your way to the upper level of the ship’s deck. You’ll see a cannon just abandoned there. Interact with it to make it go boom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once that’s done, grapple onto the sail again and swing back to the main path. Keep running down it and you’ll be in the previously locked room and treasure fit for any respectable pirate: the La Petite Mort grenade launcher. It’s higher ranked than the El Cabellero but it does lower damage.