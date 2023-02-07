How to get the Landing Craft Foundry Segment in Warframe
Take off in style.
The Landing Craft Foundry Segment is a crucial upgrade you can unlock in Warframe. This augment will allow you to craft and utilize a variety of powerful items known as Air Support Charges. This upgrade will enable you to craft different Landing Crafts as well. This guide will explain how to get the Landing Craft Foundry Segment in Warframe.
How to unlock the Landing Craft Foundry Segment in Warframe
Players can earn the Landing Craft Foundry Segment in two different methods. The only way to gain this upgrade without Platinum is to grab a blueprint from a Clan Dojo. You can either create your own clan or join a clan made by the community. We suggest you make a clan, as the clan dojo contains a massive list of Warframes, weapons, and gear for you to build. Once you’re a clan member, you can find this upgrade in the Tenno Lab. If you do not wish to join a clan, you can purchase this augment in the Warframe Market for 175 Platinum.
Once you’re in a clan, you can access it by selecting the Clan Dojo node in the Navigations tab.
All Landing Craft Foundry Segment costs in Warframe
The costs associated with this segment upgrade will change if you research it yourself versus joining a clan that already has it researched.
Clan Research Costs
For a Clan to research the Landing Craft Segment, they will need the following resources listed below. Clan costs will multiply based on the size of your clan. These are the base values for a Ghost Clan. The research will take 72 hours to complete. You can spend Platinum to rush the research time.
- 1600 Circuits
- 20000 Credits
- 2 Morphics
- 5000 Polymer Bundle
- 6000 Salvage
Clans will have the following costs multiplier, depending on the Clan size:
- Ghost Clan x 1
- Shadow Clan x 3
- Storm Clan x 10
- Mountain Clan x 30
- Moon Clan x 100
Manufacturing Costs
It will cost 15000 Credits to replicate the blueprint, and the following resources are required to build it:
- 1 Argon Crystal
- 100000 Credits
- 3000 Ferrite
- 800 Rubedo
- 2 Tellerium
Once you’ve acquired this augment, you can begin tracking down the other Orbiter ships Warframe has to offer. Each one contains a unique Air Support charge that will grant you additional support when you’re on a challenging mission.