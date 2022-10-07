How to get the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin for free in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is devoting itself to being a live service game much more than the original title did. While that first game did incorporate Twitch Drops, Blizzard is promising more alongside the consistent content updates with battle pass seasons and the in-game shop. We prefer to get the exclusive items that are time-limited in Twitch Drops when we have a chance. With that in mind, here is how to get the Sukajan Kiriko Legendary skin for free in Overwatch 2.

How to get the Sukajan Legendary skin for Kiriko in Overwatch 2

As mentioned above, you will need to enable Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2 to get the Sukajan skin for Kiriko. Regardless of whether you activated them in Overwatch 1 or not, you will need to do this. Once that is done, you can begin working on getting the skin and some other items.

The Twitch Drops for Kiriko’s Sukajan skin and the voice line, “I take care of my friends,” will be active starting October 7 at 2 PM PT and ending October 16 at 11:59 PM PT. Between these periods, if you watch a total of two hours of drop-enabled streams, you will get the voice line, and six hours will earn you the Sukajan Legendary skin drop. Don’t forget that you need to claim them from the Drops Inventory page before they will appear on your account in the game.

Additionally, there is a second wave of items that can be obtained between October 17 at 11 AM PT and October 24 at 12 AM PT. Watch for a total of two hours in this time to get the Razor Sharp Kiriko spray and five total hours to get a Donut weapon charm.

After you have earned your drops, be sure that you are signed into the server that you normally play on. Whichever one your account logs in to first after you claim drops is the only server you will earn those rewards on.