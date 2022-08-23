How much have I spent on Apex Legends? How to check Apex Legends purchase history

Apex Legends may be a free-to-play game, but like other games like it, it offers players a chance to put money into microtransactions to get new cosmetics. However, if you don’t watch yourself, you can easily put money in that could end up hurting you in real life. If you are curious about how much money you have spent in Apex Legends, here is how to find out.

Related: How the Gold Knockdown Shield works in Apex Legends

How to see how much money you have spent on Apex Legends

Unfortunately, there is no menu out there to go to view your overall purchases in Apex Legends on multiple platforms. That being said, you can see how much you have spent on each store individually. You should be receiving receipts for every purchase you make at the email that is connected to that account, but you can also go to the recent purchases sections by the methods below.

EA

If you play Apex Legends through the EA or Origin client, go to the Electronic Arts website and sign in to your account. When in, select Order History on the left, and you will be prompted to verify your identity with a texted or emailed code. After that, you can filter out the purchase status and time since that last purchase at the top of the page.

Nintendo Switch

Sign in to your Nintendo account on the official website and enter your account settings. Select Shop Menu and then scroll down to Purchase History. You will need to scroll through the list of purchases to find your Apex Legends ones. Your purchases here are only recorded up to the last two years, so you won’t be able to find any before that time frame.

PlayStation

To find your past purchases in the PlayStation Store, go to the PS Store website and sign in to your account. Select your profile icon in the top right corner and click Account Settings. In the menu on the left, select Transaction History. This will take you directly to a list of purchases you have made. Unfortunately, the menu here is not very user-friendly, so you will need to click on every entry to see the details of it to find what exactly the purchase was made for.

Steam

On Steam, open up the client and sign in to your account. In the top right corner, click on your username to get a drop-down menu and select Account Details. At the top of the page, select View Purchase History. This will bring you to a page where you can see all of your Steam purchases. If you have any issues with them, you can select the purchase in the list and get ahold of support directly.

Xbox

To find your Xbox purchases, go to your Microsoft Account page and sign in. Near the lower part of the page will be a section called Order History. Click it and a drop-down menu will show your most recent purchases. Click View Order History and you can see your whole history. At the top, select View and filter it to see digital purchases. You can also change the duration of purchases within a certain time frame.