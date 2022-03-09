How to get the Mameshiba Earring in Final Fantasy XIV

Every so often Square Enix will introduce a Moogle Treasure Trove Event in Final Fantasy XIV that will award players simply for logging in and doing various activities in-game. Starting March 14, 2002 and lasting until the release of Patch 6.1 in mid April, players can partake in The Hunt for Scripture Moogle Treasure Trove Event to earn Irregular Tomestones of Scripture. The most coveted reward during this event is the illusive Mameshiba Earring, which lets players wear a set of Shiba Inu dog earrings as a glamour.

Image Via Square Enix

The Mameshiba Earring was previously available during The Hunt for Mythology Moogle Treasure Trove Event that ran in October of 2019. Players who wish to earn the ability to wear this good boy on their ears need only partake in duties that award the Irregular Tomestones of Scripture to earn it. In each of the starting city hubs, they can trade 100 of these tomestones to the Itinerant Moogle vendor to obtain the item. Earning 100 tomestones might take some time as each method awards anywhere from 1 to 10 currency. Here is a full list of the methods to obtain Irregular Tomestones of Scripture. Most players believe that running a full party of Blue Mages in the Aurum Vale dungeon is the most efficient method of farming the tomestones during this event.

These events only happen every couple of months, and it takes a long time before the unique rewards will cycle through again, so players who want to earn this earring should be sure to log in during the event.