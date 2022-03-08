How to get the Marionette Soldier Ashes in Elden Ring

Calling upon the spirits of Elden Ring helps you in battle, and the Marionette Soldier Ashes can certainly do that. They’re archers that can give you support from behind after their long service of defending a sorcerer.

You can find the Marionette Soldier Ashes in the Raya Lucaria Academy, located in the northeast of the Liurnia Of The Lakes region. The closest site of grace is at the Church of the Cuckoo, but to get inside the Raya Lucaria Academy in the first place, you’ll need the Academy Glintstone Key.

Once you’re at the Church of the Cuckoo site of grace, go down the hallway and turn left. You’ll be venturing into a graveyard. As you’re going down the main path, watch out for the skeletal enemies. They can swarm you easily. Also, if they raise their arms in the air, they will try to rush and grab you, which will cause heavy damage.

Keep going down the main path and cross the bridge. Take out all of the skeletons surrounding you at the other side, and be aware that there’s a dog and a marionette archer awaiting you as well. Now, that they’re dealt with, go to the left of the bridge and you’ll see a rocky platform below.

This will lead you up to a small cave where the archer is shooting you at. The Marionette Soldier Ashes are awaiting you at the peak.