How to get the Marshmallow legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Grab a seat by the fire and roast some marshmallows, you might just get some of your health back. The Marshmallow spell makes you fire out a flaming marshmallow that explodes on impact and leaves behind a toasted marshmallow. This marshmallow then explodes into multiple marshmallows that sprinkle the battlefield and act as health pickups. You will automatically pick these marshmallows up as you walk near them and they will keep you nice and healthy. Here is how you can get the Marshmallow legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get this legendary spell until after you have completed the campaign. Once you complete the campaign, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber is a randomized dungeon you can access from Queen Butt Stallion’s castle. The Marshmallow spell can drop from anything inside the Chaos Chamber. This means that it can drop from the bosses, minibosses, chests, and normal enemies. Luckily, there is still a way to increase your chances of getting this spell.

To farm the Chaos Chamber for this spell, you will want to start off by increasing your Chaos Level. Increasing your Chaos Level increases the likeliness that you will get a legendary item to drop. Once you are on a Chaos Level you feel comfortable with, you can start doing extended runs. This will give you more enemies to defeat and get you more crystals to spend on loot at the end of your run. Lastly, you will want to increase your Loot Luck stat to increase your odds of getting legendary items even more. The best way to farm spells in the Chaos Chamber is by spending your crystals on the spells rabbit statue at the end of your runs. This will greatly increase your chances of getting a specific spell.