Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost event is live. For the Festival of the Lost 2022 event, there will be an event card available to all players who jump into the game, which will be how everyone goes through the various challenges that will appear for the next three weeks. These challenges are important to earn the latest rewards. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Festival of the Lost event card in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Festival of the Lost event card in Destiny 2

The event card is being held by Eva, the Destiny 2 event coordinator. She will lead everything related to the Festival of the Lost, which means you need to speak with her to kick things off. You can find Eva at the Tower, and she will be awaiting you at the center of the courtyard when you spawn into the area. Speak with her once, and she will immediately give you access to your free event card. There is an option to grab an upgraded version of this card, but it is not required to participate in the Festival of the Lost.

Upon receiving the card, you will need to work through the seasonal quests released for the Season of the Lost. Eva will be able to guide you through these quests, and you can make sure to grab everything you need to make it an extremely festive event. This year, it’s the same Gone But Not Forgotten quest that was available for the previous Festival of the Lost event, which means you’ll be going through the same cycle we did the previous year.