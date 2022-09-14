How to get the Mechbird Head in Tower of Fantasy

The Mechbird is an incredibly fast and versatile mount that you can ride in Tower of Fantasy. Where most mounts need to be assembled manually before they can be used, the Mechbird is no exception to this trend, requiring its head, torso, core, and legs to be joined together. While earning the Mechbird Head is particularly easy to do, it can only be obtained for a limited time.

How to earn the Mechbird Head

Image via Hotta Studios

The Mechbird Head can only be obtained as an optional reward from participating in Tower of Fantasy’s Road of Strife event. In this event, which runs from September 1 to September 15, players compete in a series of challenges to earn an event-only currency known as Star Grit. This Star Grit can only be used to exchange for goods within the event’s store, known in-game as the Aidan Black Market.

Related: Can you bypass the level cap in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

The challenges featured in Road of Strife vary from week to week in terms of goal and level of challenge. The first week, Stellarway Divergence, features group PvM in the form of multiplayer boss rushes, bomb defusal instances, and charging towers with batteries. The second week, divided into Orienteering and the Doubles Mega Arena, features competitive challenges in land-based mount racing and PvP combat, respectively.

The Mechbird Head is marketed within this store, sold for a price of 1,000 Star Grit. However, you can only earn a maximum of 1,200 Star Grit per day. This means that, in order to earn the other three pieces of the Mechbird, you’ll need to keep up with the event and earn as much daily Star Grit as possible.