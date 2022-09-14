How to get the Mechbird Legs in Tower of Fantasy

The Mechbird Legs are one of four pieces constituting the full Mechbird mount in Tower of Fantasy. In order to unlock the Mechbird as a mount, you must gather all four of its parts — the Head, Torso, Legs, and Core — and combine them. The Legs, in particular, are easy to unlock by themselves, but can only be obtained for a limited time.

How to earn the Mechbird Legs

Mechbird Legs, along with the three other Mechbird pieces, are only given to the player as a reward for participating in the Road of Strife event. This event runs between September 1 and September 15, after which its unique rewards become unobtainable. This means that, If you want the Mechbird as a mount, you’ll need to unlock all four of its pieces before the event ends.

Central to making progress in the Road of Strife event is the variety of challenges, both PvM and PvP, that you must complete. By participating in content ranging from boss rushes and mount races to arena duels against other players, you’ll receive an amount of Star Grit, a form of currency unique to the event. This Star Grit can only be used in Road of Strife’s store, otherwise known as the Aidan Black Market.

The Aidan Black Market sells the Mechbird legs, along with the three other Mechbird parts, at a price of 1,000 Star Grit each. However, the maximum Star Grit that you can earn in one day of completing event challenges is 1,200. This means that you’ll need to participate in Road of Strife for at least four efficient days of play to unlock all the entire Mechbird mount.