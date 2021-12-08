How to get the Mythic Spider-Man Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With the addition of Spider-Man and his assortment of skins, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 also holds a mythic weapon themed after the superhero. Of course, these are his almighty Web Shooters, allowing players to traverse the map — potentially for an endless amount of time — at a ridiculous rate. Although you may spot several videos online of the Web Shooters, there is one caveat that will be holding most players back from obtaining them for a limited time.

Due to a bug at the launch of Chapter 3, the Web Shooters did release much earlier than expected, ultimately being removed hours later. Luckily, it is confirmed that after December 11 at 10 AM ET (and 3 PM GMT), this unique Mythic will be available in the game to all players. After this date, here’s where to discover the Web Shooters.

Web Shooters location and cost

Players will need to begin by heading to the large Mexican restaurant in Greasy Grove — which is in the top left corner of the grove (as shown below). From there, go behind the counter to speak to Gauco, the restaurant’s mascot, and he should offer the Web Shooters for 400 gold. If you’re short on gold, doing challenges given by NPCs should help you earn enough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like any other weapon, the shooters will take up a spot in your inventory and can be used by pressing your respective shooting button. To swing, you’ll need to aim your web at an object or building not to far off into the distance. You can continue to swing whenever and wherever as long as you’re in mid-air. After you land back onto the ground, the Web Shooters will need 10 seconds to cooldown for them to be used once more.

