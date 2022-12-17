How to get the Ochaco Uraraka skin in Fortnite

Ochaco Uraraka is one of four heroes — the other three being Izuku Modoriya, All Might, and Katsuki Bakugo — from the hit manga and anime My Hero Academia now available in Fortnite. Ochaco Uraraka is a school girl whose main superpower is being able to inflict a zero gravity effect on her enemies. She can’t exactly do that in Fortnite, but you can unlock her skin in one of two ways.

How to unlock the Ochaco Uraraka skin in Fortnite

Ochaco Uraraka is one of four My Hero Academia skins available in the Fortnite Item Shop. You can either buy it individually, for 1,500 V-Bucks, or as part of the Class 1-A Bundle, which is normally 4,600 V-Bucks, but is available for 2,800 V-Bucks for a limited time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you buy the Ochaco Uraraka skin individually, you get a piece of Epic back bling thrown in, namely Ochaco Uraraka’s Uravity Booster. Let’s be honest, the skin would look incomplete without that booster, although if you prefer, you’re welcome to mix and match with other skins and pieces of back bling.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you buy the Class 1-A Bundle, you get a lot more than just the Ochaco Uraraka skin. You also get skins for Izuku Modoriya and Katsuki Bakugo (All Might has his own separate bundle), the All Might Collectible back bling, the Grenade Backpack back bling, the Uravity Booster back bling, and the Izuku’s Quirk built-in emote, which swaps between the Izuku Midoriya and Full Cowl styles.

There’s more on offer for My Hero Academia fans in Fortnite than just skins too. You can unlock more My Hero Academia items by completing the eight My Hero Academia quests, and find the Deku’s Smash item, which is available from All Might Supply Drops and My Hero Academia Vending Machines.