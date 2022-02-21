How to get the pet iguana in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City is a bleak monument to unfettered Capitalism, and any vainglorious gonk looking to topple it will end up flatlined in a ditch. If it’s any consolation, V can adopt a cat to keep her company in the meantime. Sure, most wildlife is extinct; people eat locust pizza; healthcare is only for the elite, and the corrupt leadership live longer than Henry Kissinger, but at least V can pet the dang cat. V can also pet an iguana now.

Cyberpunk 2077 quest designer Pawel Sasko will often stream the game on his Twitch channel and excitedly divulge lesser-known information about it, which is where he confirmed patch 1.5 is chock-full of hidden stuff to find. A new scaly friend is one of them, and you don’t want to miss her accidentally!

To acquire the pet iguana, V will need the iguana egg. The egg can be found during the prelude “The Heist,” the main storyline mission. After Jackie and V stealthily evade Konpeki Plaza hotel security and finally enter the room of Yorinobu Arasaka, V can look around the place before everything goes awry.

image via CD Projekt RED

According to Reddit user Rizenstrom, the egg was included in the game at one point, deleted, then re-added in patch 1.5.

To klep the iguana egg, make a beeline for the familiar open terrarium near the hotel room entrance; the egg is on the far left side of the structure, hidden behind the log where the other iguana is perched. Once V is able to get back to their apartment in Megabuilding H10, they can place the egg in a small bowl near their couch. Johnny and V will have a short exchange about the egg ending with V saying, “Patience is a virtue.”

image via CD Projekt RED

While some people may have found the egg before it was removed from the game, other people were confused about the outcome. V will have to bide their time, but the egg will hatch on its own in approximately 100 in-game days. Until then, make sure to give our favorite kitty Nibbles a lot of attention. V is now the proud owner of a very expensive reptile thought to have been extinct some 30 years ago.