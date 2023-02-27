How to get the Pistol Rail in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest allows you to use multiple weapons against cannibals and mutants. Along with melee weapons and bows, you can also use firearms. These firearms can help you take down even the toughest of opponents, and you can also find various attachments for them. For instance, the Pistol Rail attachment. To help you, we’ve put together a guide on how to get the Pistol Rail attachment in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Pistol Rail attachment in Sons of the Forest

While plenty of items in Sons of the Forest are hidden at various places, such as inside caves and bunkers, the Pistol Rail attachment isn’t difficult to find. To get it, you must make your way to the west side of the forest and reach the coast. There, you need to look around for a corpse near a group of rocks. You will also hear music coming from the spot, so you’ll locate it easily. Once you’ve located the corpse, you can pick up the Pistol Rail attachment from its hand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you haven’t gotten the Pistol already, you can get it near from where you picked up the attachment. Look towards the ocean from the spot and find a small orange boat. You must swim to the boat and pick up the Pistol from inside it. You will also find a GPS locator on it, which you can use to mark important spots on the map. Keep in mind that there will be sharks waiting for you in the water, so make sure you first heal your character if your health is low before swimming. Otherwise, you won’t make it to the boat.

After you have acquired the Pistol, access your inventory by pressing the ‘I’ key. Then, select the attachment from one of the briefcases and combine it with the Pistol.