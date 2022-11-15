How to get the Primal Stormling battle pet in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch has entered Phase 2 and the real prelaunch excitement is now in full swing. There is quite a bit to do while waiting for the launch of the new expansion, and of course, that means there are collectibles and rewards to seek out. A new battle pet is available for the next two weeks and is quite easy to get, so be sure to nab it while you can — here’s how to get the Primal Stormling battle pet.

Where to get the Primal Stormling battle pet

The Primal Stormling battle pet is only a few short steps away from being added to your collection. Upon logging in during Phase 2, you will automatically receive a quest on any character that is at least level 10. Alliance characters will hear from Wrathion while Horde will go see Ebyssian.

Each black drake can be found in your faction’s capital city in their visage form. Speaking to them will then send you to the harbor of either Stormwind or Orgrimmar depending on your faction.

Talking to an NPC there will unlock the quests for Primal Storm events. On top of this, Khadgar will appear through a portal and offer you a quest called A Primal Threat. Completing it will reward the Primal Stormling battle pet.

The quest asks you to collect 10 Motes of Primal Energy from enemies in active Primal Storm locations. Primal Storms are marked on the map, rotate every couple hours, and can be found in the following areas:

Northern Barrnes

Un’Goro Crater

Tirisfal Glades

Badlands

Collecting the 10 motes is extremely easy. They have a high drop rate and can be looted from literally any primalist enemy killed in the location. Once you have all 10, return to Khadgar for your reward.

Primal Stormling Battle pet abilities

The Primal Stormling is an elemental battle pet with the following abilities:

Wild Winds (Level 1) – A sharp wind gust deals 18 Flying damage instantly and 4 Flying damage every round for 2 rounds. Persists through pet swaps.

Bash (Level 2) – Stun the target for 1 round.

Sandstorm (Level 4) – Deals 45 Flying damage and turns the weather into a sandstorm for 5 rounds. During a sandstorm, all pets take 5 less damage and their accuracy is reduced by 10%.

Slicing Wind (Level 10) – Attacks the enemy with 1 to 3 blades of wind, dealing 10 Flying damage per attack.

Wind Buffet (Level 15) – Deals 10 Flying damage and forces the opponent’s lowest health pet to swap into battle.

Call Lightning (Level 20) – Deals 45 Mechanical damage and causes a Lightning Storm for 5 rounds. During a Lightning Storm, all pets deal 2 bonus Mechanical damage on each attack and Mechanical abilities deal 25% additional damage.

Phase Two of the pre-patch also allows players to create a Drackthyr Evoker and play through their starting area provided they have purchased the Dragonflight expansion and meet the requirements. There is also quite a bit more to collect from Primal Storm events.