How to get the Quick Charge mod in Destiny 2, and what it does

The Quick Charge mod is a Charged with Light mod in Destiny 2 that players can get from Ada-1 in the Tower Annex. It gives players a way to become Charged with Light by using specific weapon types.

The available mod changes daily, so players should be checking in with her on reset every day to see what she has in stock. All mods will cost 10 Mod Components. Mod Components can be earned by doing Banshee’s Daily Bounties, which are available in the main section of the Tower.

The Quick Charge mod allows players to become charged with light by rapidly defeating multiple combatants with fusion rifles or shotguns. It requires 5 Arc energy, so can only be placed in an Arc armor piece. It will also grant the Ever Ready perk, greatly increasing the ready speed of Fusion Rifles, Shotguns, Submachine Guns, and Swords.

Ada-1 also take’s care of the game’s transmog system, so players should ensure that they are completely up to date in their efforts to earn those materials. As the number of transmogs is effectively capped each season, players should ensure they earn them all to make the most out of the system.