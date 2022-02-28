How to equip Sorcery Spells and Magic in Elden Ring

The size of the world isn’t the only thing From Software expanded with the release of Elden Ring. Magic has also gotten stronger and more flexible than it ever was in the Dark Souls days. This means casting and incanting has become a key part of more builds than ever before, but using new spells and incantations is a little more complicated than just equipping them like you would a weapon or a shield. Instead, you have to memorize them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start using a new Spell or Incantation, you’ll first need to head to a Site of Grace. Once there, rest at it to open the menu. From here, select the “Memorize spell” option. Then, select one of your Memory Slots and choose which spell to equip to it. Once you leave the Site if Grace, you can cycle through your equipped magic by pressing up on the D-pad.

Although you will only start the game with two Memory Slots, it is possible to increase this number as you explore the Lands Between. You can do this by finding Memory Stones. Even though many of these are challenging to find, one of the easier ones is sold by the Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold.

