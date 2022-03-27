How to get the Royal Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Royal Greatsword is one of the most devastating weapons you can find in the Lands Between. This monstrous blade can be used to slam down on foes with the might of Blaidd the Half-Wolf. You may have seen him carrying this blade around and if you’ve fought him, you know how hard it can hit. The weapon’s ability, Wolf’s Assault, can be used to imbue the blade with frost and perform a somersault to plunge it into the ground. If you want this power in your hands then here is how you can get the Royal Greatsword in Elden Ring.

To get your hands on this weapon, you will need to complete Ranni’s questline. To start her questline, you will need to travel to Liurnia which is to the north of Limgrave. Once there, travel to the northern end of Liurnia to where Carian Manor is. Progress through the manor and defeat the boss to gain access to the Three Sisters location. This area consists of three towers. Ranni’s Rise is where you will find Ranni to start her quest.

Once you start Ranni’s quest, it will take you all over the various areas of the Lands Between. You will also interact with multiple NPCs along the way, including Blaidd. If you want to know how to complete Ranni’s quest in its entirety, check out our guide here. At the end of Ranni’s quest, you will be able to find Blaidd outside of Ranni’s Rise. Unfornately, it won’t be under good circumstances. He will be rather angry and immediately attack you once you approach him. If you manage to defeat him in combat, you will obtain the Royal Greatsword.