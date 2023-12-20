WoW Classic: Season of Discovery is full of new abilities to find that add new ways to enjoy classes thanks to the Rune Engraving system, some of which have never been seen in Classic before.

Some can be easy to find, while other Runes can take more effort, often involving finding specific items or traveling a great distance. In this case, it’s the Rune of Devastate, which is a major part of making your Warrior a more formidable tank.

To help you get your hands on this Rune, we’ve put together this guide on how to get the Rune of Devastate in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, including the specific items you’ll need, their locations, and some details on what the Rune can do.

Where to Find the Rune of Devastate in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

Finding the Rune of Devastate is pretty straightforward since it involves something every WoW player knows and enjoys doing: killing enemies. More specifically, you must find certain enemy types, kill them to collect their items, and take those to specific NPCs in your respective starting zones. For my Tauren, this was Mulgore, so any images come from my expereince tracking down the enemies and getting this Rune.

Each zone will need three different items, and in most cases, they will differ. Thankfully, there is an abundance of enemies in each area that drop these items, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to get them all.

All Item Locations for the Rune of Devastate in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

We have listed all the required items you need to collect to get the Rune of Devastate and separated them by each zone so you can see exactly what items you need, the enemies that drop them, and where you can find them.

Elwynn Forest (Human) Dun Morogh (Dwarf & Gnome) Teldrassil (Night Elf) Durotar (Orc & Troll) Tirisfal Glades

(Undead) Mulgore (Tauren) Item Enemies That Drop Required Item Location Severed Kobold Head Kobold Tunneler

Kobold Miner

Goldtooth Severed Murloc Head Murloc Streamrunner

Murloc

Murloc Forager Severed Gnoll Head Riverpaw Runt

Riverpaw Outrunner

Hogger Item Enemies That Drop Required Item Location Severed Troll Head Frostmane Shadowcaster

Frostmane Headhunter

Frostmane Snowstrider

Frostmane Seer

Frostmane Hideskinner

Frostmane Troll Severed Wendigo Paw Young Wendigo

Wendigo Pristine Trogg Heart Rockjaw Ambusher

Rockjaw Skullthumper

Rockjaw Bonesnapper Item Enemies That Drop Required Item Location Severed Tiger Head Nightsaber

Elder Nightsaber

Nightsaber Stalker Severed Owl Head Strigid Screecher

Strigid Hunter

Strigid Owl Severed Spider Head Webwood Lurker

Webwood Venomfang Item Enemies That Drop Required Item Location Severed Centaur Head Kolkar Outrunner

Kolkar Drudge Severed Harpy Head Dustwind Pillager

Dustwind Harpy

Dustwind Savage

Dustwind Storm Witch Severed Quilboar Head Razormane Scout

Razormane Quilboar

Razormane Battleguard

Razormane Dustrunner Item Enemies That Drop Required Item Location Severed Bat Head Greater Duskbat

Vampiric Duskbat Severed Gnoll Head Rot Hide Graverobber

Rot Hide Mongrel

Rot Hide Gnoll Severed Murloc Head Vile Fin Muckdweller

Vile Fin Minor Oracle

Vile Fin Puddlejumper Item Enemies That Drop Required Item Location Severed Gnoll Head Palemane Tanner

Palemane Skinner

Palemane Poacher Severed Harpy Head Windfury Harpy

Windfury Wind Witch

Windfury Matriarch Severed Quilboar Head Bristleback Interloper

In some cases, you might notice fewer opportunities to find specific items, in which case, we recommend traveling to other zones to find items with more options and chances of them dropping. A good amount of quests in these areas will also require you to kill these enemies, so you should naturally come across them as you progress, and using a good addon can make the process of leveling and getting to those quests faster and easier.

Where to Collect the Rune of Devastate in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

Once you have found all the items you need, you’ll need to take them to an NPC, who will reward you with one Monster Hunter’s Rune Fragments. There are three to collect, each attached to one of the three items you hand in. After handing in all three, you can combine these items and create the Rune of Devastate, which you can then use, learn the ability, and apply to your gear.

Below, we have listed the location of each Hunter in their respective zone so you know where to find them and hand them in your items.

NPC Name Zone Coordinates Viktoria Woods Stormwind City 69.8 50.0 Junni Steelpass Dun Morogh 46.6 53.6 Delwynna Darnassus 64.0 22.0 Vahi Bonesplitter Durotar 53.0 43.6 Dorac Graves Undercity 48.6 71.6 Vateya Timberhoof Mulgore 46.4 61.8

Getting the Rune of Devastate

Once you have done all of this, you will have the new Devastate ability, which can be applied to your Warriors gloves slot and is a powerful Rune for Warriors looking to tank thanks to its effect and the Sunder Armor ability.

This Rune causes Sunder Armor to do 60% weapon damage, while before, it would do no damage, and this damage increases with each stack of the Sunder Armor effect, which can reach up to five. This is coupled with Sunder Armor’s ability to weaken enemy defenses, making it a powerful option when fighting bosses in dungeons and raids.

It not only gives you more damage and use for one of the Warrior’s most important tools but also helps your party do more damage, making it a win for everyone.