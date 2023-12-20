How to Get the Rune of Devastate in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
Looking to grab this powerful Rune in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery? this guide will walk you through how to get helpful Warrior ability.
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery is full of new abilities to find that add new ways to enjoy classes thanks to the Rune Engraving system, some of which have never been seen in Classic before.
Some can be easy to find, while other Runes can take more effort, often involving finding specific items or traveling a great distance. In this case, it’s the Rune of Devastate, which is a major part of making your Warrior a more formidable tank.
To help you get your hands on this Rune, we’ve put together this guide on how to get the Rune of Devastate in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, including the specific items you’ll need, their locations, and some details on what the Rune can do.
Where to Find the Rune of Devastate in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
Finding the Rune of Devastate is pretty straightforward since it involves something every WoW player knows and enjoys doing: killing enemies. More specifically, you must find certain enemy types, kill them to collect their items, and take those to specific NPCs in your respective starting zones. For my Tauren, this was Mulgore, so any images come from my expereince tracking down the enemies and getting this Rune.
Each zone will need three different items, and in most cases, they will differ. Thankfully, there is an abundance of enemies in each area that drop these items, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to get them all.
All Item Locations for the Rune of Devastate in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
We have listed all the required items you need to collect to get the Rune of Devastate and separated them by each zone so you can see exactly what items you need, the enemies that drop them, and where you can find them.
In some cases, you might notice fewer opportunities to find specific items, in which case, we recommend traveling to other zones to find items with more options and chances of them dropping. A good amount of quests in these areas will also require you to kill these enemies, so you should naturally come across them as you progress, and using a good addon can make the process of leveling and getting to those quests faster and easier.
Where to Collect the Rune of Devastate in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
Once you have found all the items you need, you’ll need to take them to an NPC, who will reward you with one Monster Hunter’s Rune Fragments. There are three to collect, each attached to one of the three items you hand in. After handing in all three, you can combine these items and create the Rune of Devastate, which you can then use, learn the ability, and apply to your gear.
Below, we have listed the location of each Hunter in their respective zone so you know where to find them and hand them in your items.
|NPC Name
|Zone
|Coordinates
|Viktoria Woods
|Stormwind City
|69.8 50.0
|Junni Steelpass
|Dun Morogh
|46.6 53.6
|Delwynna
|Darnassus
|64.0 22.0
|Vahi Bonesplitter
|Durotar
|53.0 43.6
|Dorac Graves
|Undercity
|48.6 71.6
|Vateya Timberhoof
|Mulgore
|46.4 61.8
Getting the Rune of Devastate
Once you have done all of this, you will have the new Devastate ability, which can be applied to your Warriors gloves slot and is a powerful Rune for Warriors looking to tank thanks to its effect and the Sunder Armor ability.
This Rune causes Sunder Armor to do 60% weapon damage, while before, it would do no damage, and this damage increases with each stack of the Sunder Armor effect, which can reach up to five. This is coupled with Sunder Armor’s ability to weaken enemy defenses, making it a powerful option when fighting bosses in dungeons and raids.
It not only gives you more damage and use for one of the Warrior’s most important tools but also helps your party do more damage, making it a win for everyone.