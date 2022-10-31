Where to find all three masks in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

The main goal of the Shadows of Rose DLC for Resident Evil Village is to find three masks that unlock a case containing a crystal. This crystal is meant to cure Rose of her powers so that she can go on living a normal life. As you progress through the DLC, you will complete various puzzles that will lead to you obtaining the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Masks. This guide will show you where you can find all three masks in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose.

Bronze Mask location in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

The first of the masks you will find is the Bronze Mask. This one can be found outside in the courtyard after unlocking the dining room door with the Bolt Cutters found in the kitchen. You will get a short cutscene showing the mask in the center of the courtyard. To obtain it, you need to head to the left and go through the castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The castle is filled with the Mutamycete goop which limits the pathway leading through the library to a pretty straightforward path. Fight or avoid the enemies as you make your way through the portion of the castle and reach the attic where you will find the Variant Flask 1. This will allow you to destroy the sclerotia cores. Head back to the courtyard and destroy the core at the base of the statue holding the Bronze Mask. You can now pick it up.

Silver Mask location in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

The Silver Mask is a little more difficult to grab than the Bronze Mask and will take you into the depths of the castle. After grabbing the Monocular Key, head through the Monocular Door in the back right of the courtyard. This will lead you through the castle and to the room containing the statue puzzle. Complete the puzzle and head through the door in the floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This doorway will lead to the basement of the castle which has one stronger enemy that is immune to bullets and smaller enemies that you can easily route. Follow the pathway through the basement to the end to find the Silver Mask. After grabbing the mask, you will be forced to run away from a larger enemy back through the basement and up through the door leading back to the statue puzzle room.

Gold Mask location in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

Progress further into the DLC and complete the painting puzzle to obtain the Triocular Key. This will allow you to enter the area where the Gold Mask is hidden. After getting the Triocular Key, head to the courtyard and go left as you did for the Bronze Mask. Upon entering the castle, take the door on the right with three red eyes on it. The Triocular Key will open this door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The room with the Gold Mask is completely filled with Mutamycete goop so be careful. Use Rose’s powers to destroy the three cores in the room. This will cause multiple objects to fall from up above creating a bridge for you to walk on. Be careful since there are multiple enemies that spawn in this room. After dropping all of the objects, make your way over to the mask. Picking the Gold Mask up will trigger a cutscene leading to the sclerotia puzzle.