There are multiple mounts you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV, and the Silkie is one of them. It’s a large, mouse-like creature with a large crown and cotton tail. You encounter it while exploring the Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon and battle against it. You can take this creature with you when you unlock it as a mount, but you need the Silkie Whistle to call it to your side. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Silkie Whistle in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Silkie Whistle in Final Fantasy XIV

You can find the Silkie Whistle by exploring every part of the Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon, which is available by completing the Dig Deep: The Sil’dihn Subterrane achievement. You can find it under the Exploration and Duty category of your character’s Achievement tab. You will need to unlock all survey records of the Sil’dihn Subterrane, which is available by working your way through the variant version of the Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon.

The Sil’dihn Subterrane is a variant dungeon you will need to unlock. You can do this after completing the Endwalker expansion campaign and ensuring your character has reached a level 90 Job. From there, return to Old Sharlayan and find a character named Osmon, who will have a quest for you. After speaking with him, another character, Shallow Moor, will have A Key to the Past quest for you to complete. This quest will walk you through short steps that give you access to the Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon.

You can unlock all survey records for the dungeon by exploring every route, which means completing this dungeon multiple times. Each route will be different, so take a different pathway every time you go through it.