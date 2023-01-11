How to get the Sky Blue Back minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Some creatures in Final Fantasy XIV are the stuff of nightmares, and some are just plain ridiculous. A selection of them make your own private Island Sanctuary their home while just waiting for you to come in and tame them for your pasture. The dinosaur-like bird creatures called Blue Backs are one such denizen of the Island Sanctuary that stand out as the oddest looking additions to your pasture. Have you ever desired to own one on your adventures outside of the Island Sanctuary? Well, the Sky Blue Back minion is now yours for the taking provided you know how to acquire it.

Where to get the Sky Blue Back pet in Final Fantasy XIV

Your miniature friend is actually not too well hidden in the grand scheme of things. Level 90 players who have completed the story of Endwalker can unlock the Island Sanctuary feature and explore their new home away from home to their heart’s content. Diligent Island Sanctuary players can improve their island by ranking up over time. This process is done by gardening, raising beasts, gathering resources, completing work orders, constructing buildings, and completing quests.

With enough progress on your island, you will soon notice a NPC in your Cozy Cabin called the Horrendous Hoarder. This spirited automaton will sell you a variety of cosmetic rewards for the exclusive Island Sanctuary currency called Seafarer’s Cowries. The Sky Blue Back minion is listed under the Exclusive Items category and costs 4,000 Seafarer’s Cowries.

It might take some time to actually see the Sky Blue Back minion in the Hoarder’s available wares. If you can’t purchase it then continue to rank up your Island Sanctuary to unlock new rewards, buildings to construct, and even the ability to fly.