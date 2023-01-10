An umbrella can be the perfect item to complete your character’s outfit in Final Fantasy XIV. They’re fun cosmetic items your character can hold while wandering around the game, and it’s a good thing to have if you want to make sure they get hit by too much rain. There are a handful of these umbrellas in the game, and you can find the Felicitous Furball Umbrella by working through a specific piece of content. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Felicitous Furball Umbrella in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Felicitous Furball Umbrella in Final Fantasy XIV

You can only unlock this umbrella by making your way to your private Island Sanctuary and working at the location. The Island Sanctuary is only available to players who have access to the Endwalker expansion and have completed the expansion’s story. Once they reach level 90, they can visit this location and begin participating in an Animal Cross-like area, taking care of various animals, tending gardens, and constructing unique buildings.

While on the island, there is an NPC called the Horrendous Hoarder, and they will have several items they’re willing to sell you. This NPC will only accept Seafarer’s Cowrie as payment, and these unlock as you steadily work on your island, completing Visions, buildings, and regular activities while on the island. When you have at least 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie, the Horrendous Hoarder will trade you the Felicitous Furball Umbrella.

We recommend working on your island if you do not see it on the vendor. You may need to reach a high enough island level to unlock it, requiring you to play through the content before it appears.