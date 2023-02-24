There are a lot of different tools that you can get your hands on in Sons of the Forest. While some of these tools will allow you to dig up new items, others will help you fend off enemies. The Slingshot is an early-game tool that you can grab to help defend yourself and easily take down animals like birds and fish. This guide will show you how to get the Slingshot in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Slingshot in Sons of the Forest

The Slingshot is one of the easier weapons to get in the game. Unlike the Rope Gun which is hidden away deep within a cavern, the Slingshot is found by simply locating the correct area on the map and interacting with a body. Depending on where you spawn into the game, you may have to walk quite a way before you can find this important tool.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Slingshot is located near the base of the snow-covered mountains on the map. If you spawned on the beach, you can easily reach this area by heading south and following the rivers connected to the beach. If you zoom the map out, you will see various caves covering the map. The Slingshot is located outside the same cave where you can get your hands on the shovel. Unlike that item, however, you don’t need to get the Rebreather to obtain the Slingshot.

When you reach the cave, you will see three dead bodies out front with sticks shoved through them. The central body has the Slingshot strapped to its side. Hold the E key to interact with the body and pick up the Slingshot. To use the Slingshot, equip it to your hands. You will automatically load small stones into the weapon that you can fire at enemies. The Slingshot excels at taking out smaller creatures like birds, fish, squirrels, and rabbits. Killing these animals will allow you to get meat that you can cook at a fire.