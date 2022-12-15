How to get the Starlight Steed Horn in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Starlight Celebration is here, and with it comes the usual festive cheer and some cool new rewards to earn. This time around, we have the Starlight Steed, a majestic reindeer mount that’s quick and easy to unlock with only a few simple quests. In this guide, we’ll walk you through what you need to do to get the Starlight Steed Horn and nab yourself this festive mount.

How to earn the Starlight Steed Horn

To get the Starlight Steed Horn, you’ll need to do a few quests first. Thankfully, they are simply walking and talking quests that should only take you a few minutes to complete. First, head to Old Gridania and speak with Amh Gartanjy at the Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre (X:10:2, Y:9.4) to get the “Reindeer Fame” quest. It should be noted you’ll need to be level 15 in order to do these quests and earn the mount.

After a cutscene, you’ll be sent to find some children which can all be found in Old Gridania. The first is the Bright-eyed Boy located at (X:14.0, Y:9.0), then the Cautious Child at (X:13.4, Y:6.6), and finally the Lively Lad at (X:12.4, Y:6.1), Afterwards, go and speak to Laurenssen at (X:10.5, Y:5.9) where you’ll watch a cutscene and then need to interact with the destination point. Then head to (X:4.8, Y:7.4) to talk with Laurenssen again, then once more at (X:7.0, Y:8.0). This will finish the first of two quests you need to complete.

The second quest starts precisely where the first left off in Old Gridania. Speak with Laurenssen again at (X:7.0, Y:8.0), and you’ll get the “The Ghost of Starlight Present” quest. First, you’ll need to use the /soothe emote on Laurenssen to calm him down. Afterward, you’ll need to find some information on Blitzen, the missing reindeer. You’ll need to interact with three NPCs in Old Gridania, the first is the Happy Holidaymaker at (X:8.7, Y:8.4), then the Charmed Citizen at (X:10.0, Y:8.7), and lastly, the Frost Fanatic at (X:11.5, Y:9.4). Next, head to New Gridania where you’ll find Blitzen at (X:11.5, Y:12.1) before talking to the Tearful Tot found at (X:12.4, Y:11.8).

Finally, head back to Old Gridania and speak to Amh Gartanjy again at (X:10:2, Y:9.4) to complete the quest where you’ll be rewarded the Starlight Steed Horn and the “Make it Reindeer” achievement. This event will run from December 15, 2022 to December 31, 2022, giving you plenty of time to jump in and get yourself this mount.