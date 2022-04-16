How to get the Static Charge legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Similar to the Kinetic Friction ward, the Static Charge works best while you are sliding across the ground. This ward’s special ability allows it to recharge while you slide. You never have to worry about waiting for it to recharge on its own because it can’t — you have to slide to get this ward to recharge. This ward works great for speed builds, though, because you gain speed when you slide. This means you can recharge your ward while you attack your foes with blinding quickness. Here is how you can get the Static Charge legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like many of the other legendary items in the game, the Static Charge ward is considered a world drop. This means it can drop from any notable loot source in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, and Lucky Dice. Even normal enemies count as notable loot sources. This makes it more difficult to find specific legendary items. While this ward is only a world drop, you can at least make finding it a bit easier once you beat the game.

After beating the game, you gain access to the Chaos Chamber inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle in Brighthoof. This randomized dungeon is perfect for farming legendary items. One of the best features of the Chaos Chambers is the loot room at the end. The loot room is filled with rabbit statues that each drops a different type of legendary gear. During your Chaos Chamber runs, you will collect crystals. You can spend these crystals on the rabbits to get whatever type of loot you want whether it is wards, rings, or amulets. The best way to farm the Static Charge ward is to give all of your crystals to the ward rabbit at the end of your Chaos Chamber runs. This will increase your chances of getting this ward dramatically since there aren’t many legendary shields in the game. Make sure to raise your Loot Luck before trying to get legendary gear. This can be done by finding the Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G.