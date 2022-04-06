How to farm crystals in the Chaos Chamber in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The premiere (and only) endgame activity in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Chaos Chamber is the number one source of powerful gear, Moon Orbs, and hidden superbosses. At the activity’s end is the Loot of Chaos, a big blue chest filled with the good stuff, surrounded by loot bunnies, which you feed Crystals to for even more loot.

You’ll want to farm as many Crystals as you can in the Chaos Chamber, as it takes 500 of them to fully satiate the loot bunnies and give the best chance of Legendary gear. Here are the three most important things you need to optimize your Crystal collection.

Always complete secondary objectives

At the start of every encounter, you’ll have a main and possibly a side objective to complete on the right side of your screen. Completing side objectives spawns a second small d20 at the reward site at the end of the encounter, and each d20 drops extra Crystals.

Take on Dragon Lord curses

The first encounter always ends with the Dragon Lord offering one of two possible curses that add difficulty to Chaos Chamber encounters. Taking one will increase your Crystal gain by 20-60%, and the difficulty doesn’t always scale with the bonus. Pick the lower difficulty option if you’re in it for quick Crystal runs.

Pick chest portals over Dragon Lord and Butt Stallion portals

Once you break the d20s, speak to Butt Stallion, or choose a curse at the end of an encounter, you’ll be presented with two portals. One of them usually contains a picture of a chest, either standard or Chaos. The other is another chest or an image of the Dragon Lord or Butt Stallion. No matter what the other choice is, pick the chest option if available.

Occasionally your only choice will be between Butt Stallion and the Dragon Lord. In that case, pick Dragon Lord, as you’ll add additional Crystal modifiers to the run if you do.

Don’t worry about the type of run you choose to complete, whether Normal, Extended, Featured, or Chaos Trial. The only things that change between those are length, end boss, and whether you advance Chaos Mode. Farming Crystals in the Chaos Chamber in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands isn’t dependent on the run version, only on what you do within it.