How to get the Striking Light mod in Destiny 2, and what it does

The Striking Light is a Charged with Light Mod in Destiny 2 that players can get from Ada-1 in the Tower Annex. Ada has returned to the game to look after the Loom and Destiny 2’s transmog system, and she also sells a select pool of mods that are only available from her.

The available mod changes daily, so players should be checking in with her on reset every day to see what she has in stock. All mods will cost 10 Mod Components. Mod Components can be earned by doing Banshee’s Daily Bounties, which are available in the main section of the Tower.

The Striking Light mod will allow Guardians to generate Orbs of Power from melee and sword kills. While Charged with Light, defeating combatants with melee damage and Swords spawns 1 Orb of Power for your allies and consumes one stack of Charged with Light. It will also convey some damage resistance while sprinting, adding to survivability. The mod requires 5 energy and an ARC armor piece to be used.

Ada-1 also take’s care of the game’s transmog system, so players should ensure that they are completely up to date in their efforts to earn those materials. As the number of transmogs is effectively capped each season, players should ensure they earn them all to make the most out of the system.