How to get the Stuffed Nargacuga Long Sword in Monster Hunter Rise

One of the best parts of playing Monster Hunter is fighting your foes with giant, ridiculous weapons that you crafted out of the bones of their relatives. If that wasn’t enough for you, you can now take it a step further and fight them with tiny versions of themselves. It isn’t as gruesome as it sounds, though, as these new weapons are actually stuffed toys that are more than a little adorable. One of the options on offer is the Stuffed Nargacuga Long Sword.

How to get Stuffed Nargacuga layered weapon

Image via Nintendo

Getting the Stuffed Nargacuga Long Sword is a pretty simple process, as the only thing you need to do is buy it from the eShop or the Steam store for $2.49. In the Steam Store, head to the Monster Hunter Rise Store page, then scroll down to the section titled “content for this game” and select the Browse All option. From here, you select the Lists tab and you can find the Stuffed Nargacuga Long Sword in the list titled Hunter Layered Weapons. In the eShop, the easiest way to find the weapon is simply to search for “stuffed nargacuga” directly. After you purchase the Stuffed Nargacuga Long Sword, just speak to the palico courier in either Kamura Village or Elgado, and select the Add-on Content option from the menu.

A combination of grace, speed, and power, the panther-like nargacuga is a perfect match for the popular Long Sword. You don’t need to worry about changing your build to fit your new look either, as the Stuffed Nargacuga Long Sword is actually a layered weapon, meaning you can apply it to any Long Sword that’s already in your arsenal, much like you would a weapon skin in another game.