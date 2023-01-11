How to get the Stuffed Rathalos Great Sword in Monster Hunter Rise

In Monster Hunter games, your weapons are usually appropriately crafted from bits and pieces of monsters you have hunted. No matter your weapon specialization, they will invariably look big and brutal. But the biggest and meanest weapon is the Great Sword. If that is a bit much for you, you can opt to get a fluffier (but no less significant) version with the Stuffed Rathalos Great Sword in Monster Hunter Rise.

Where to find the Stuffed Rathalos layered weapon in Monster Hunter Rise

There are no special hoops that you have to jump through to acquire this layered weapon. Instead, all you have to do to get the Stuffed Rathalos Great Sword is to buy it from the Nintendo eShop or the Steam store for $2.49.

Image via Capcom

To get the weapon from the Steam store, navigate to the Monster Hunter Rise store page and scroll down to look for DLC content. For easier navigation, click the Browse All button. Then, look for Lists among offered tabs, and then find the Stuffed Rathalos Great Sword under the Hunter Layered Weapons list. To get the weapon from the Nintendo eShop, search for the term “stuffed rathalos” in the search box.

After acquiring the Stuffed Rathalos Great Sword, speak to the palico courier in Kamura Village or in Elgado, then select Add-on Content from the menu. This DLC is a layered weapon, which means it essentially functions as a skin that you can apply over any other Great Sword that you use. When it’s sheathed, the plush weapon sits on your back like a fluffy backpack.

With a frowny face and blowing a large gout of flame from its snout where the blade of the sword should be, this layered weapon skin evokes the ferocity that Rathalos’ are known for in Monster Hunter Rise.