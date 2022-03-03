How to get the Tracy Trouble skin in Fortnite

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but one Fortnite skin seems to be catching the hearts of most players. This is the love-themed Tracy Trouble cosmetic, a skin that is decked out in pink and has several dedicated items to match. There is no doubt it is one of the best new skins players have seen this year, but potential buyers won’t be seeing it in the Item Shop anytime soon. Here’s how to own Tracy Trouble and all of her accessories.

The Tracy Trouble skin is a part of the Nobody’s Princess bundle (yes, even the bundle’s name is perfect) and can only be obtained when having an active Fortnite Crew membership during the month of March. Players can sign up for a Crew membership directly from the game’s Battle Pass tab, but it will run them $11.99 per month. For those only interested in March’s Crew benefits, the tab does offer the option of canceling the subscription beyond the current month.

Image via Epic Games

In total, March’s Crew goodies include Tracy Trouble, the Lovely Skull Back Bling, the Heartslash Harvesting Tool, and the Tracy’s Arsenal gun wrap — all of which being Epic-rarity items. However, the benefits don’t stop there. Active members will also receive 1,000 V-Bucks and free access to Battle Pass. Though, members who have already purchased the Battle Pass ahead of time will be granted a one-time reimbursement of 950 V-Bucks.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 13 seasonal quests and challenges