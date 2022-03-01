Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 13 seasonal quests and challenges

Week 13 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 delivers another set of seasonal challenges for the opportunity to level up the Battle Pass at great speed. As usual, there are nine weekly challenges, in total, with a majority of them requiring players to hunt down and use items in particular locations.

Each quest in Week 13 will grant 25,000 XP once it is completed, ultimately meaning players can gain up to a massive 225,000 XP when all nine are finished. Some may not come as easy as others, though, with some challenges requiring that lesser-known landmarks be found — such as Windbreakers, Big Bridge and Desert Arch.

Chapter 3 season 1 Week 13 quests and challenges

Using Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, swing under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge (0/1)

Throw a Medkit, Bandage, or any Shield Potion while standing (0/3)

Open Produce Boxes at Condo Canyon or Sleepy Sound (0/5)

Gather metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores (0/100)

Collect Bars (0/300)

Damage opponents with Striker Pump Shotgun (0/200)

Use a Chug Splash at a Gas Station (0/1)

Use a Guzzle Juice (0/1)

Reach Max Shields (0/1)

As some of these quests can be difficult to pull off, you can discover guides for specific challenges by linking on one of the links above.

