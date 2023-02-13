How to redeem Loverwatch rewards in Overwatch 2

Loverwatch is an Overwatch 2 dating sim that can have you romance either Mercy or Genji, but it’s the in-game rewards that may be the true prize for many players as they enjoy this Valentine’s Day celebration. You can earn a variety of rewards for playing this free browser game, so here is how you can redeem them for your Overwatch 2 account.

Related: How to get the secret ending in Loverwatch, the Overwatch dating sim

How to get rewards in Loverwatch

You will receive rewards at the end of every run of a game in Loverwatch. Regardless of if you earn your chosen character’s love or friendship, you will receive a Valentine’s Day card, including some sappy writing about the game or characters. Once you receive love from the character, you can redeem some more things.

After receiving love, go to the title screen for Loverwatch and make sure you are signed in to the Battle.net account you want in the top right corner of the screen. Select Rewards. At the top of the list will always be the icons for Mercy, Genji, and Hanzo when you earn them. Click on the icon you want to receive and click Yes in the pop-up message to have that sent to your Overwatch 2 account.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is important to note that while the Cupid’s Kiss highlight intro does not appear in this list, you will automatically get it after redeeming the other rewards after viewing the secret ending. When you redeem the items, you can find them in your Heroes Gallery and in the Customization tab in your Career Profile. The Lovey Dovey icons for the three heroes are under the Special tab if you want to equip them. After that, you can keep playing through the game repeatedly to see all of the Valentine’s Day cards if you want them.