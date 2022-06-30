How to get the Violet Stealth Pro Pack in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 delivered new weapons, modes, and even maps, but it also introduced bundles with never-before-seen items. The Violet Stealth Pro Pack is the most notable of them all, featuring a stealth-centric skin, two blueprints, COD Points, and much more. Here’s everything packed inside of Violet Stealth and where you can find it.

What is in the Violet Stealth Pro Pack for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone?

At the cost of $19.99 on all supported platforms, those who purchase the Violet Stealth Pro Pack will own the games’ first slim, all-black skin since the infamous Roze, known as Florence’s Night Terror. This is certainly the pack’s biggest inclusion, but there is more than meets the eyes. You can find all of the featured items listed and pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Night Terror (Florence skin)

Violent Violence (Tracer blueprint for Gorenko Anti-Tank Sniper Rifle)

Dark Ambient (Tracer blueprint for the MP-40 SMG)

Midnight Malice Calling Card

Hooded Hell Emblem

Neon Artistry Sticker

Funeral Director Watch

2,400 COD Points

How to buy the Violet Stealth Pro Pack in Vanguard and Warzone

Unlike your typical bundle, the Violet Stealth Pro Pack can only be purchased with real currency, so your COD Points won’t be any good this time around. Potential buyers can find the bundle in their console’s digital marketplace or within the Store tab’s Franchise Store menu. After buying Night Terror and their extra goodies, Warzone players should also look to obtain the free cosmetics offered by the Mercenaries of Fortune Event, such as the golden Cutthroat and Storing Bodies weapon skins.