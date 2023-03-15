How to get the Winds of Ash camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has a wide array of camos for players to use on their weapons to make them look majestic. One of the camos that have been made available during the Season 2 Reloaded update of the game is the Winds of Ash camo. Here is how you can unlock the Winds of Ash camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

How to unlock the Winds of Ash camo in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

The Winds of Ash camo can be unlocked via a series of weapons challenges tied to the Path of the Ronin event in the game. There is a challenge for each weapon class players need to complete and when they are completed, the Winds of Ash camo will unlock for that weapon class. Here are the challenges for each weapon class in the game:

Assault Rifles: Get 125 headshots (eliminations)

Battle Rifles: Get 75 headshots

Submachine Guns: Get 100 headshots

Light Machine Guns: Get 75 headshots

Shotguns: Get 50 headshots

Marksman Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Sniper Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Handguns: Get 30 headshots

Melee: Get 30 kills from behind

Launcher: Get 40 kills

Completing the challenge for each weapon class will reward you with the Winds of Ash camo for that class. So, that means you can equip that camo on every weapon of that specific class. If you complete all the above weapon challenges, you will then be rewarded with another camo- Bowing Blossoms, which can be equipped on every weapon, and a golden Charm that showcases your dedication to the Path of the Ronin.