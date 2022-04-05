How to get the Wizard’s Pipe in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Wizard’s Pipe is one of the many legendary weapons that you can find while traversing your way through the Wonderlands. This SMG stands out amongst the other legendary weapons thanks to its ability. This weapon shoots out regular shots of one element and additional ones that match the element the target is weak to. This is great in almost any situation. Here is how you can get your hands on the Wizard’s Pipe in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To farm this weapon, you will need to wait a little while. You will need to progress far enough into the game to reach the area called Tangledrift. You will unlock Tangledrift during the Walk the Stalk side quest that you get from the magic bean in the Overworld. After you plant the magic bean, it will sprout into a beanstalk, creating Tangledrift. Progress through the quest until you reach the boss called Parasite. This boss has an increased chance to drop the Wizard’s Pipe.

This boss is pretty intimidating thanks to its three health bars. Make sure that you bring weapons that deal shock, fire, and cryo damage so that you have the right tools for the job to deal with the boss. During the phases, you will need to also contend with mushroom and skeleton enemies. As always, we recommend increasing your Loot Luck stat before you farm for the weapon. You can increase this stat by finding the Lucky Dice around the world, using gear that increases your Loot Luck, and finding all the Shrine Pieces of the Shrine of Aaron G. You can get a great piece of gear for farming by completing the Ron Rivote side quest in Tangledrift as well.