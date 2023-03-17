How to get the Wolf Pack Pup cosmetic in Diablo 4 Beta

The Diablo 4 Beta will let players experience a small part of what’s to come in the latest release of Blizzard’s epic RPG series. There are also a few unique rewards for those who play the Diablo 4 Beta. This includes the Wolf Pack Pup cosmetic, which will let you carry a fluffy canine companion on your back throughout your journey. Players will certainly be keen on getting this amazing cosmetic while they are engaged in the game. So, here is how you can get the Wolf Pack Pup cosmetic in the Diablo 4 Beta.

Related: How to speed up queue times for Diablo 4

How to unlock Wolf Pack Pup cosmetic in Diablo 4

To get the Wolf Pack Pup cosmetic, you will have to reach level 20 on one character in the beta. After reaching level 20, the Wolf Pack Pup cosmetic will unlock and you will be able to equip it in the game. While reaching level 20 does seem like a lot of work at first glance, those who pre-order the game will get early access to the beta from March 17 to 19 as well as open access from March 24 to 26.

Related: Is Diablo IV down? How to check Diablo IV server status

The opening area of the game, Fractured Peaks will be free for players to explore as they can engage in hunting demons, partake in quests from the locals and gather a lot of loot. So, reaching level 20 won’t like that much of a grind with loads of activities to do. And, after reaching level 20 and unlocking the Wolf Pack Pup cosmetic, you and your canine companion can explore Fractured Peaks together and aim to reach level 25, which is the cap in the beta. In addition to unlocking the Wolf Pack Pup cosmetic, those who reach level 20 will also get the Early Voyager title.