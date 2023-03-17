Is Diablo IV down? How to check Diablo IV server status

In anticipation of the title’s full launch of Diablo IV in June 2023, Blizzard kicked off the limited-time Diablo IV beta on March 17. However, the beta did come with a slew of connectivity and server issues that frustrated players attempting to play the game for the first time. If you think that you are one of the players who have problems with the servers, here are some tips to figure out whether the servers are down for Diablo IV.

The Diablo IV server status

On March 17, the Diablo IV beta went live. However, it didn’t go off without its server issues. Many users on social media reported failures to connect, as well as error codes that popped up once they actually got into the game.

One of the best ways to check the Diablo IV server status is by going to the forums page that Blizzard set up for the game. Here, you’ll find all kinds of information about the beta including the server status. Not only that, but it lets you check to see what other players are experiencing, potentially helping you solve any issues you’re happening quickly.

Alternatively, one can check social media applications like Reddit and Twitter. The Diablo IV sub-Reddit will usually have posts regarding any technical problems like server outages, maintenance, and other problems.

Now as far as Twitter goes, users could either search ‘Diablo IV’ or ‘Diablo 4’ on Twitter to see what other players are writing regarding their experiences. Or, you could check the official Diablo Twitter page. Usually, the social media admins will state any known issues and/or solutions. For example, today the account has been tweeting out links to known issues to keep players up to date with what’s going on.

Check out the links below for known issues. We look forward to you experiencing this small taste of what Diablo IV has to offer.



🖥️ PC Known Issues: https://t.co/bwyT5RcOI4



🎮 Console Known Issues: https://t.co/LmCDRLKg1U — Diablo (@Diablo) March 17, 2023

We will keep this guide updated to reflect any new information.