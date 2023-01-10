You can find multiple outfits in Final Fantasy XIV, and the Yakaku Dogi attire is one of many. Some specific outfits will be locked behind special quests you need to complete, or you may need to reach out to a craft to assist you. Regarding tracking down the Yakaku Dogi outfit, it’s not too difficult, but it might be challenging to get there. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Yakaku Dogi outfit in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to unlock the Yakaku Dogi attire in Final Fantasy XIV

You go about unlocking the Yakaku Dogi outfit by working through Tataru’s Grand Endeavor, a side quest available to all players who have completed the Stormblood expansion. It’s a side quest initially appearing in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1, with Small Business, Big Dreams. You will need to have completed this quest, and the follow-up one from Patch 6.2, Soaring Profits, to reach the one available for Patch 6.3, An Auspicious Opportunity. By reaching the end of this quest, the Yakaku Dogi attire will be yours.

You can start An Auspicious Opportunity by speaking with Mehdjina in Old Sharlayan at coordinates (X:11.8, Y:9.8), so long as you’ve already completed Small Business, Big Dreams, and Soaring Profits.

Unlike other quests you might need to do in Final Fantasy XIV, there’s little combat and hectic mechanics involved with wrapping this one up. Instead, you should expect to wander around to specific locations, talk to a handful of people, and follow the various quest markers to reach the end. It’s a casual experience that offers a lofty reward, and we recommend all Final Fantasy XIV players go out of their way to grab this outfit.

It’s important to note the Yakaku Dogi is more of a glamour outfit and does not have any high-quality stats on them.