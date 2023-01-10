When you’re looking to make the Salon Server outfit in Final Fantasy XIV, Hagnos Cloth is one of the key ingredients. It’s a material that can only appear in a handful of locations, and if you’re trying to get your character to look their best with the Salon Server outfit, it’s fundamental that you find this resource. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Hagnos Cloth in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Hagnos Cloth in Final Fantasy XIV

Although Hagnos Cloth is a crafting item, it’s not one you can find out in the wild or by searching using any of your Crafting or Gathering professions. Instead, it will be a random drop for completing any Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps, which can appear when looking for resources in the Elpis region. You will need to be doing one of the Disciple of the Land professions, such as Botanist, Fishing, or Mining. Your character will need to be at least level 90 in one of these professions and search for resources in this region. The Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps are not guaranteed to drop through these activities.

When you receive the Ophiotaurskin map, we recommend working through it with a small party of friends and reaching the chest at the end. There’s a chance the chest might have a portal appearing at the end of this activity, unlocking the Shifting Gymnasion Realm, which is a new dungeon for you to attempt, rather than the previous Excitiatron 6000 activity from the previous Timeworn Maps. You and your party must overcome this unique region with a roulette wheel.

There’s a chance the Hagnos Cloth can drop from this activity, but there’s no guarantee it can happen, much like receiving the Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps themselves.