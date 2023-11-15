How to Get the Zealot Armor in Remnant 2

It’s hard to make third-person shooters stand out when the competition is so fierce, but Remnant 2 never disappoints when it comes to armor sets. The Zealot Armor is another shiny jewel Gunfire Games can wear around its neck.

Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC is short and sweet. You can probably walk into the Forlorn Coast and finish the story in four to six hours. However, you can leave this DLC with several pieces of loot as a souvenir. One of them is the Zealot Armor Set, a dark and gritty outfit that goes perfectly with the Ritualist Archetype. However, just like with most things in the game, this armor won’t be handed to you, not even after completing The Awakened King’s main story.

Zealot Armor Set Location in Remnant 2

Finding the Zealot Armor set won’t be easy, but it’s the coolest armor set you’ll get in Remnant 2’s Awakened King DLC.

Starting from the Palace of the One True King entrance, take a left and follow the flight of stairs up. When you reach an open area, drop down to the lower floor.

Then, take the crumbling spiral staircase that leads downstairs until you run into the Forlorn Coast exit to the right. The Zealot Armor set in Remnant 2 is on the Forlorn Coast, but this area is only accessible from this exit.

Once you reach this location, follow these steps:

Take advantage of the checkpoint ahead, and then turn to the right. Head inside the tower structure east of the map and walk all the way downstairs. Outside, you’ll spot a grim scene: several corpses hanging from the ceiling. While most bodies are half-naked, one wears the Zealot Armor set. Shoot the rope, and once the body is on the floor, loot it to get the Zealot Armor set in Remnant 2.

Feel free to show off your cool outfit as you decide where your loyalties lie in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC.