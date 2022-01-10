How to get to La Selva in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is filled with a number of different environmental features, ranging from sandy dunes to the thick of the Mexican jungle. The latter can be found in La Selva, home to an abandoned airport, and some hidden treasures that FH5 campaign players will discover over time. And, La Selva will need to be located in order to complete various challenges. So, how do you find La Selva in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

To get to La Selva, move to the far western side of the map. La Selva is in the southeastern part of the map, and it’s actually the furthest point south in this part region.

Here’s a look at La Selva on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

La Selva is home to a number of pieces that are a part of the Forza Horizon 5 story. The airport in La Selva houses not just a barn find, but also all of the optional objectives in the Jungle Expedition. The latter is a key part of the Forza Horizon 5 campaign, so if you need any help with that part, check out the link down below.

