How to get to the Grand Lift of Rold in Elden Ring

The Grand Lift of Dectus isn’t the only Grand Lift you’ll find in Elden Ring. As you progress through the main quest, you’ll discover the Grand Lift of Rold, which can take you to either the Mountaintop of the Giants, or the Consecrated Snowfield. However, there are a few things you’ll have to do before being able to access the lift.

To get to the Grand Lift of Rold, you’ll first have to defeat at least two shardbearers, which will earn you access to Leyndell, Royal Capital. Then, you’ll have to defeat Morgott. Once you beat him, attempt to enter the doorway to the Erdtree; you’ll be denied access. Rest at the nearby Site of Grace, and Melina will give you the Rold Medallion, which is what you’ll need to operate the lift.

Now, you’ll want to exit east out of Leyndell. You’ll eventually come to a tower that has an elevator. Take this elevator down to the Forbidden Lands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Forbidden Lands is a very linear area. Simply summon your horse and follow the main path northeast to get to the Grand Lift of Rold. Step up to the lift and interact with it to hoist your Rold Medallion, which will take you to the Mountaintop of the Giants.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also use the lift to get to the Consecrated Snowfield, which will allow you to access both the Malenia and Mohg boss fights. To do this, you’ll need to gather both the right and left halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.